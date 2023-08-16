Argent Capital Management LLC Takes $399,000 Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth approximately $682,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 7.6% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 411,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,065 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 10.2% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 770.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 0.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 578,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Skyline Champion from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Skyline Champion Stock Up 3.8 %

SKY stock opened at $68.86 on Wednesday. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $76.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.90 and its 200-day moving average is $67.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.72.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $464.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.48 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

