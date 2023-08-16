Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Down 14.9% in July

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,700 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 375,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Ascot Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AOTVF remained flat at $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday. 163,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,647. Ascot Resources has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

