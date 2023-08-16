Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Down 14.9% in July

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,700 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 375,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Ascot Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AOTVF remained flat at $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday. 163,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,647. Ascot Resources has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46.
About Ascot Resources
