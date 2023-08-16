ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,710,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 8,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASE Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 44.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,745,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418,840 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ASE Technology by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,743,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,360,000 after buying an additional 4,412,205 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 148.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,622,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,796,000 after buying an additional 3,356,373 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in ASE Technology by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,383,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,188,000 after buying an additional 2,075,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $9,000,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ASX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,748,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,441,949. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64. ASE Technology has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.4672 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.47 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASE Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.60 to $9.20 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASX

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Further Reading

