ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.47 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.60 to $9.20 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASE Technology

ASE Technology Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of ASE Technology

Shares of ASX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,444,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,454,139. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64. ASE Technology has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASE Technology by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,745,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418,840 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ASE Technology by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,743,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,205 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASE Technology by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,622,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356,373 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in ASE Technology by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,383,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.