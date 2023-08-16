Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 5,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 753,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASPN. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,281.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 698,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.12. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

