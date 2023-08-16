ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

Shares of AACG opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.