Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report issued on Friday, August 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for CES Energy Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$4.40 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.42.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$3.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$859.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.51. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$2.07 and a 52-week high of C$3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 13,445 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total transaction of C$32,930.84. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Featured Stories

