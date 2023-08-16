Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Stantec Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Stantec in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. Atb Cap Markets has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Stantec had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $952.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.79 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

STN stock opened at $66.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.26. Stantec has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $69.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stantec by 1,067.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Stantec by 137.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Stantec by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

