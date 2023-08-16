AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Dudley Capital Management LLC

Dudley Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,785,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,195 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,499,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,536,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,515 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.06. 14,281,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,358,801. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.13. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -90.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

