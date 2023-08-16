Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Update

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Auburn National Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUBN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.16. 1,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.54.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter.

Auburn National Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Auburn National Bancorporation

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $422,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 19.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. 7.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Construction and Land Development, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer Installment.

