Aufman Associates Inc Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Aufman Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 0.8% of Aufman Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after buying an additional 697,937 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.89. 3,887,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,159,509. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.10. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $76.16.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1927 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.