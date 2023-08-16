Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Update

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Stock Performance
ASTVF stock remained flat at $7.53 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile
