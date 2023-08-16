Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Update

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Stock Performance

ASTVF stock remained flat at $7.53 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Africa, North America, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, aquaculture, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

