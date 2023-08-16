authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Short Interest Update

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 61,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

authID Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:AUID traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.87. 3,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,605. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. authID has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84.

Get authID alerts:

Insider Transactions at authID

In other authID news, Director Michael Charles Thompson bought 12,500 shares of authID stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On authID

About authID

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUID. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of authID by 918.7% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,041,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 939,476 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in authID in the 1st quarter valued at $469,000. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of authID in the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of authID by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 204,876 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of authID during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 10.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for authID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for authID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.