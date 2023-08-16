Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $41,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $250.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.61. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.