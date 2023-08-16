Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Reik & CO. LLC

Reik & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 0.4% of Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.05. 318,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

