Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches Market Cap of $3.89 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $11.30 or 0.00039070 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.89 billion and $113.15 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00026720 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00012629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,695,685 coins and its circulating supply is 343,976,235 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

