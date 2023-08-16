Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 8.9% Lower This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $11.51 or 0.00039512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $3.96 billion and approximately $125.61 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00027225 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00012831 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000686 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,614,600 coins and its circulating supply is 343,895,150 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.