Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

AVNS has been the subject of several other research reports. CL King began coverage on Avanos Medical in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE:AVNS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 260,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,775. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.10). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 70.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,715,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,836,000 after purchasing an additional 709,959 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter worth $11,055,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 24.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,962,000 after purchasing an additional 392,870 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 21.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,987,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,104,000 after acquiring an additional 349,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 9.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,387,000 after acquiring an additional 281,958 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

