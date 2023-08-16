Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,824,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158,110 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 1.01% of Avantor worth $144,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Avantor by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 254,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,229 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after buying an additional 52,801 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Avantor by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 102,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 25,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 60,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.94. 288,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,502,171. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $27.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.89%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVTR. Evercore ISI cut Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. William Blair downgraded Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Avantor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.12.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

