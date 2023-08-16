AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Short Interest Update

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 892,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVPT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvePoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:AVPT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.53. 983,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,657. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21. AvePoint has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 0.91.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). AvePoint had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AvePoint will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sixth Street Partners Manageme sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $27,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,790,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,669,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in AvePoint by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP grew its stake in AvePoint by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 4,833,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,864,000 after purchasing an additional 670,098 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in AvePoint by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in AvePoint by 1,768,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 17,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in AvePoint by 432.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 45,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

