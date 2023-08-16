Aviva plc (LON:AV) Plans Dividend of GBX 11.10

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Aviva Stock Performance

LON:AV opened at GBX 379.90 ($4.82) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 366.70 ($4.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 473.70 ($6.01). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 392.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 413.34. The stock has a market cap of £10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -999.74, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Aviva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AV shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 545 ($6.91) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 546 ($6.93) to GBX 532 ($6.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 545 ($6.91) to GBX 535 ($6.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 533.67 ($6.77).

Insider Buying and Selling at Aviva

In other news, insider Charlotte Jones purchased 12,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 392 ($4.97) per share, for a total transaction of £49,294 ($62,532.03). 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aviva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.