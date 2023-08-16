Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Declares $0.26 Dividend

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2626 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVVIY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. 77,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,451. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30. Aviva has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $11.35.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVVIY. HSBC raised Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Aviva from GBX 532 ($6.75) to GBX 481 ($6.10) in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Aviva from GBX 535 ($6.79) to GBX 525 ($6.66) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Aviva from GBX 560 ($7.10) to GBX 475 ($6.03) in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

