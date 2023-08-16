Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Avnet updated its Q1 guidance to $1.45-1.55 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to $1.45-$1.55 EPS.
Avnet Trading Down 1.5 %
AVT traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.95. 1,093,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,023. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.82. Avnet has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.37.
Avnet Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
