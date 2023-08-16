Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.92.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

AXSM stock opened at $71.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.73. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $38.87 and a fifty-two week high of $91.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 627.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.