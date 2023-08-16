Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Short Interest Update

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Azul by 721.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Azul by 83.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Azul in the second quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 930.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 697.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AZUL. Barclays raised Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.90 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Azul from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azul presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.54.

Azul Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZUL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.36. 1,331,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,714. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.42. Azul has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $862.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.89 million. On average, analysts expect that Azul will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

