AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.59

Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.59 and last traded at $47.53, with a volume of 6678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.42.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZZ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AZZ in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AZZ Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.39.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). AZZ had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $390.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. AZZ’s payout ratio is -34.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AZZ by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 44,626 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in AZZ by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in AZZ by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in AZZ by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AZZ by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

