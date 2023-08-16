B. Riley Comments on International Seaways, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) – B. Riley raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for International Seaways in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for International Seaways’ current full-year earnings is $10.39 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for International Seaways’ FY2023 earnings at $10.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.96 EPS.

INSW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

International Seaways Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $44.93 on Monday. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.72. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.08.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $36,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,347.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $36,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,347.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 20,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $903,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,704.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,098,090 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its holdings in International Seaways by 2,495.6% in the second quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 1,797,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,718,000 after buying an additional 1,727,791 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in International Seaways during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,047,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 159.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 593,683 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in International Seaways by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,928,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,074,000 after buying an additional 466,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 2,140.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 485,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after buying an additional 463,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

