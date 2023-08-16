Baby Doge Coin One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.33 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $174.38 million and $2.33 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003032 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000325 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006817 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 211,466,633,073,348,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 211,467,745,532,171,584 with 149,665,371,832,833,376 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $2,194,006.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

