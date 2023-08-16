Banco Santander S.A. Buys 1,473 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Newmont by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Argus cut their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays upgraded Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $471,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,913,971.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,350. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of -40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.35.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -166.66%.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.