Bank of America Trims Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Target Price to $175.00

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2023

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $205.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.71.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $163.45 on Wednesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $162.49 and a 1-year high of $284.45. The company has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after acquiring an additional 649,168,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $858,070,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $491,589,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

