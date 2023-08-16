Barclays Cuts Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $110.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.65.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:A opened at $125.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $113.28 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.67.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,848,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 55.2% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 313,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,708,000 after buying an additional 111,500 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 9.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 28.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

