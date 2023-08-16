Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Price Target Cut to GBX 493 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 511 ($6.48) to GBX 493 ($6.25) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BTDPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 390 ($4.95) to GBX 370 ($4.69) in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 545 ($6.91) to GBX 495 ($6.28) in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $478.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,861. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

