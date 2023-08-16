Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Barrett Business Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Barrett Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Barrett Business Services to earn $7.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $95.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $643.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $75.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.10.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $116,887.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,231.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 80.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 180.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

