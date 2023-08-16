Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 164.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121,100 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 697,400 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold comprises about 2.9% of Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $20,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,780,010 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,404,950,000 after buying an additional 6,218,329 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 239.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,556,865 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $158,901,000 after buying an additional 6,038,440 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,998,688 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $188,933,000 after buying an additional 5,405,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Cormark upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Laurentian cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.97.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,611,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,239,874. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

