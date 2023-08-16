Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance

Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

