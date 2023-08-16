Beldex Trading 3.4% Lower This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. During the last week, Beldex has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $198.91 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0356 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,797.73 or 0.06273996 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00039780 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00018998 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00027275 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013061 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000360 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,996,973 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,576,973 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

