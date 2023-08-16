Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 115,130 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,130 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $194,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.08.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.60. The company had a trading volume of 596,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,526. The company has a market capitalization of $131.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.86. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.50 and a 1-year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

