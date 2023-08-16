Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 126,656 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,175,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,656 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $483,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $443.55. 1,275,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $446.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.