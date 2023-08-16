Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $350,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $369,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI stock traded down $20.13 on Wednesday, reaching $1,265.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,744. The company has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,214.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,226.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $754.76 and a 1 year high of $1,388.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MELI. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,625.91.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

