Bessemer Group Inc. Has $403.42 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,903,464 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,547 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Meta Platforms worth $403,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,975,114 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,809,646,000 after acquiring an additional 492,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total value of $178,377.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,410,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,653 shares of company stock worth $2,477,899 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded down $6.06 on Wednesday, hitting $295.89. 9,528,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,205,109. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.93.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

