Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 727,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 1.12% of Burlington Stores worth $147,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Burlington Stores by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $115,609,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 4,975.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 462,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 453,250 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 12,888.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 429,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,036,000 after buying an additional 425,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,878,000 after buying an additional 415,655 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded up $2.65 on Wednesday, reaching $172.12. 788,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,345. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. Bank of America dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BURL

About Burlington Stores

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.