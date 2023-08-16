Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 5,821 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,821 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $294,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VOO stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $405.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,378. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $408.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.50.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.