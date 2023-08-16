Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

BCYC stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.07. 250,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,964. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.60.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 621.69% and a negative return on equity of 54.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,498 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $37,599.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,601 shares in the company, valued at $8,122,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,346 shares of company stock valued at $58,885. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 91.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

