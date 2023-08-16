Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Bio-Techne has increased its dividend payment by an average of 68.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bio-Techne has a payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bio-Techne to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $84.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.36. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $93.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TECH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.09.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 447.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Stories

