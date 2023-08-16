BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.72

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.72 and last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 267807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

Insider Activity at BioLife Solutions

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $507.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.63.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 1,679 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $38,969.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,743,302.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,832.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $38,969.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,743,302.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 113,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,448 and have sold 38,310 shares valued at $843,116. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.3% during the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 360,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 55,848 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 13.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 330,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 14,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

