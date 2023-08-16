Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Trading Down 6.4%

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.83 and last traded at $17.84. Approximately 35,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 714,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMEA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Biomea Fusion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $623.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of -1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. Equities research analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $2,535,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,550,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,025,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

