BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,040,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 8,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 35.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on BTAI. Mizuho lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $71.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

BTAI stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,794,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,909. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. The company's revenue was up 45600.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $167,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,294 shares in the company, valued at $961,812.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

