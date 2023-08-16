Birinyi Associates Inc. Has $958,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE V traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $240.18. 1,193,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,150,120. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.48. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $245.37. The firm has a market cap of $447.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

