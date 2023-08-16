Birinyi Associates Inc. Has $958,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.32.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE V traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $240.18. 1,193,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,150,120. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.48. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $245.37. The firm has a market cap of $447.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
