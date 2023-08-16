Birinyi Associates Inc. Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.9% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $161.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,471,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,076,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.90. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.46 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $300.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.39.

Get Our Latest Report on Chevron

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.