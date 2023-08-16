Birinyi Associates Inc. Sells 1,543 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Birinyi Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,807 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for approximately 0.5% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after buying an additional 1,802,353 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after buying an additional 994,879 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75.2% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,269,541 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $259,291,000 after buying an additional 544,714 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305,998 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $266,737,000 after buying an additional 386,716 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.10. 636,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.53. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.